Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $160.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.24 million to $162.70 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $173.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $652.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $75.64 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

