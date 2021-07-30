Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

