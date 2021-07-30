Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAIN. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

MAIN opened at $41.46 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

