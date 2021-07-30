Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to Buy by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. AlphaValue currently has $41.32 price target on the stock.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.16.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97. Getinge has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

