Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lifted by B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

TECK stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $105,443,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

