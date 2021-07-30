Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $97.31 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.85.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

