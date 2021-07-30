Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Increased by Analyst

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

