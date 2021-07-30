Brokers Issue Forecasts for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

WSFS opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $213,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,075.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,420 shares of company stock worth $5,318,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,833 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

