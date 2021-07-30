Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $37.14 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $38.13.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.