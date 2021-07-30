DZ Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €164.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €154.15 ($181.36).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €142.50 ($167.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €168.90 ($198.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

