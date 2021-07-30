Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.70.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $9.23 on Monday. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after buying an additional 1,146,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Youdao by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Youdao by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Youdao by 1,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

