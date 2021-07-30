Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA DWNI opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.38. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.