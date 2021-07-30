Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.68 ($20.80) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.68.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

