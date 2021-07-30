Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €169.57 ($199.50).

FRA HNR1 opened at €144.00 ($169.41) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €143.46. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

