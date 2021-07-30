Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.73 ($92.63).

ETR BAS opened at €66.76 ($78.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of €66.89. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

