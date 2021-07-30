Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $27.22. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 1,856 shares.

The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $953.78 million, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

