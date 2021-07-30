Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Trading 5.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $61.85 and last traded at $61.53. 1,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 914,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,039 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Service Co. International Company Profile (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

