Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 4.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.46. 8,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

