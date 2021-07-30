Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) rose 7.9% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $69.05 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 14,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 367,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 88.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 228.3% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 128.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

