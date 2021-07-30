Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report sales of $255.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $264.38 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $118.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $901.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $81.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.08. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

