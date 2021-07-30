Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 69,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,326,386 shares.The stock last traded at $65.39 and had previously closed at $61.72.

The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

