Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, an increase of 383.7% from the June 30th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 3,188.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 65,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

