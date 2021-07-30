CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.00.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$8.98 and a 52 week high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5520254 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

