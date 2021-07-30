Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GGDVY opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $3.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.01%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

