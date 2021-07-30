Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.98.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

