Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.78.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. The firm has a market cap of C$26.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.50 and a 52-week high of C$40.42.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

