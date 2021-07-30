Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.78.
Shares of POW stock opened at C$39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. The firm has a market cap of C$26.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.50 and a 52-week high of C$40.42.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
