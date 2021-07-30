Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Wavefront Technology Solutions to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.80 million.

