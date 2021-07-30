Qurate Retail (QRTEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of research firms have commented on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.