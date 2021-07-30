AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.20.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.31 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$15.53 and a 12-month high of C$26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

