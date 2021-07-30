Privia Health Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million.

PRVA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

