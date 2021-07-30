National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.83.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.22. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$31.36 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

