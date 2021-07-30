Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.66.

NPI opened at C$43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.77 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.92.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.