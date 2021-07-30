VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,938,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.