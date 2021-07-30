Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.89.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 17.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Qualys by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4,799.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

