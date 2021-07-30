EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.86 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

