SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €142.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.19 ($156.69).

ETR SAP opened at €121.26 ($142.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €118.72. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

