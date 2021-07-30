Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $14.46. Ford Motor shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 866,621 shares trading hands.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,135,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58.

About Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

