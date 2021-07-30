Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and last traded at GBX 1,959.75 ($25.60), with a volume of 18104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,886 ($24.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 151.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,863.42. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

