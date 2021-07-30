IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $16.21. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IMAX shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 1,596 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $477,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $977.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

