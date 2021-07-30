Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $420.88 and last traded at $419.15, with a volume of 6870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $407.26.

The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $52,557,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.