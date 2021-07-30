NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ stock opened at €44.56 ($52.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €45.03.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.