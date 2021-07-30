Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Krones in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.11 ($100.13).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €83.55 ($98.29) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.51. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €86.40 ($101.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.29.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

