Analyzing Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) & Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 30.25 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -38.93 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hong Yuan Holding Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Risk & Volatility

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Danimer Scientific and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.27%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

