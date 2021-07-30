DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.15 ($49.58).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €39.90 ($46.94) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12-month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

