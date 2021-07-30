Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

DT traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

