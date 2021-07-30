Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

CINF traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,591. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

