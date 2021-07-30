Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

HTGC stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,937,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

