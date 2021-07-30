Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.75 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,207 shares of company stock worth $5,060,849. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.