Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 4057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

