Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

Vinci stock opened at €90.51 ($106.48) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €92.23. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

